Exclusion Of Hispanic Jurors Sinks Doctor's Med Mal Win

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 9:36 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has vacated a defense verdict in a suit accusing a doctor of causing a Hispanic woman’s leg paralysis, saying the trial judge failed to order a defense attorney to properly explain why he used nearly all of his jury selection challenges on Hispanic prospective jurors. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Second District conditionally reversed a final judgment in favor of Dr. Asmik Akopyan in a suit accusing the anesthesiologist of negligently administering an epidural to Zulma Unzueta while she was in labor, causing her to suffer permanent paralysis of the...

