GreatBanc Says Chemonics ESOP Suit Can't Be Expanded

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 5:48 PM EST) -- GreatBanc urged an Illinois federal judge Tuesday to deny a former Chemonics worker's request to amend his suit challenging the oversight of his employee stock ownership plan’s $216 million purchase of Chemonics stock, saying the deadline for introducing new allegations had passed. In an opposition filing, GreatBanc Trust Co. said Michael McMaken waited too long to try to add new claims to his proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action accusing the company of failing to ensure that his ESOP paid a fair price when it bought international development company Chemonics International Inc. stock for $216 million. Even though McMaken’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS