Disney Fights To Keep $62.4M Jury Verdict Against VidAngel

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 9:20 PM EST) -- Disney is urging a California federal court to leave in place a $62.4 million jury verdict it won in a copyright lawsuit against VidAngel, saying the now-bankrupt streaming service's bid for a new trial is "meritless" and should be denied. In a filing Monday, Disney asked the court to deny VidAngel Inc.’s bids for a new trial and reduced judgment after a federal jury in June found that VidAngel willfully infringed the copyrights of nearly 820 films owned by Disney, Warner Bros., Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp., New Line Productions Inc. and other Hollywood studios. The streaming service also violated the...

