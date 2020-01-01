Transportation Legislation And Regulation To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 3:04 PM EST) -- The transportation industry will be on the lookout this year for legislation renewing highway and infrastructure funding, regulations paving the way for further development of self-driving cars and drones and potential changes to how aircraft are certified. Congressional leaders and the Trump administration will get to work negotiating a comprehensive federal bill to fund billions of dollars of transportation and infrastructure projects before the current funding legislation expires in the fall. And the global race to develop and deploy autonomous cars and drones will put the squeeze on regulators to craft rules that adequately address safety and liability concerns while maintaining...

