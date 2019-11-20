Flooring Cos. Accused Of Subverting $5M Biz Relationship

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 1:55 PM EST) -- A pair of construction subcontractors caused flooring and materials company Phipps & Co. to miss out on $5 million by subverting Phipps' relationship with The Related Companies, Phipps has told a New York state court. Grato Wood Flooring and Wood Manners broke their agreements with BCD Consulting Inc., which does business as Phipps & Co., by selling wood flooring and other materials directly to real estate firm The Related Companies LP rather than going through Phipps as their contracts required, the company said in a complaint filed Monday. As a result, Related Cos. has "refused to purchase additional materials from Phipps...

