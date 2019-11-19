US Owes Anthem Units $107M Over ACA Risk Promise: Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 9:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. owes over $107 million to Anthem Blue Cross units in Affordable Care Act exchanges in California, New York and other states after promising to reimburse plans for losses by covering people once deemed too sick for coverage, according to a lawsuit in the Court of Federal Claims. When Congress enacted the Affordable Care Act, more commonly referred to as Obamacare, in 2010, the government guaranteed the availability of health care to all Americans by prohibiting health insurers from using a person’s health status, pre-existing conditions and gender to set premium rates or to deny coverage, according to the lawsuit...

