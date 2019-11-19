Purdue Gets OK To Pay States' Costs In Opioid-Related Ch. 11

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 8:44 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Tuesday gave Purdue Pharma permission to pay the expenses of state governments participating in a settlement of claims related to Purdue’s role in the opioid epidemic. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain overrode the objections of multiple creditor groups and found Purdue's motion was in the best interest of the company and its creditors, but did add the condition that compensation for bills run up in intercreditor disputes would have to wait until the states signed on to a Chapter 11 plan. "It's obvious to me we would not be in this place without the work...

