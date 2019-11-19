Migrants Waiting In Mexico Shielded From Asylum Bar

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 8:38 PM EST) -- The Trump administration can’t impose asylum restrictions on migrants who passed through a third country if they had presented themselves at the border before the policy took effect but were forced to wait in Mexico, a California federal judge held on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant said that asylum-seekers who tried to present an asylum claim at a designated port of entry but were told to wait their turn in Mexico — a practice known as “metering” — should not be barred from winning asylum under recent restrictions if they'd already tried to claim asylum at a port before the restrictions...

