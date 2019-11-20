AbbVie Investors Fight Bid To Toss Humira Kickbacks Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 6:16 PM EST) -- Investors urged an Illinois federal judge on Tuesday not to dismiss a lawsuit against AbbVie Inc., saying they’ve adequately alleged that the pharmaceutical company concealed its use of an illegal strategy to market its blockbuster drug Humira. It’s been over a year since investors filed stock-drop claims related to a lawsuit from the California Department of Insurance that alleged AbbVie generated nearly $1.3 billion in tainted health insurance claims for Humira by paying kickbacks in the form of cash, alcohol, trips and an elaborate network of “nurse ambassadors.” Two investor actions followed the announcement of the regulator’s suit, one of which...

