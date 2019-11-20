IP Fight Over Tire Repair Kit Settles Before Trial Redo

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 3:56 PM EST) -- TEK Global and Sealant Systems International have reached a settlement in their long-running fight over a patent on tire repair kits sold to General Motors and others, just months after the Federal Circuit ordered a new trial on the validity of TEK's patent. The parties told Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero on Tuesday that they'd reached a confidential settlement in the litigation, in which a $2.8 million infringement verdict and injunction loomed over SSI and the validity of TEK's patent was in question. "TEK Global is pleased, after nine years of litigation and its across-the-board jury-trial victory, to resolve this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS