FCC Expected To Divvy Up Auto-Safety Spectrum With WiFi

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 8:14 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is expected to vote on a plan next month to introduce internet-connected devices into a spectrum band long reserved for auto-safety technologies, according to people familiar with the proceeding. The FCC will propose dividing the band between the two uses, reserving 45 MHz of the spectrum for unlicensed web traffic and 30 MHz for auto-safety applications, two sources told Law360. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is expected to release a draft of the notice of proposed rulemaking on Thursday, three weeks before the upcoming Dec. 12 commission meeting, as has become standard practice during his tenure. For the...

