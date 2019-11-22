Health Hires: Ropes & Gray, Arnold & Porter

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 11:21 AM EST) -- Ropes & Gray has hired a new benefits attorney in San Francisco, Arnold & Porter has nabbed a former federal prosecutor and Arnall Golden Gregory LLP has added seven attorneys to its FDA and intellectual property team. Here's Law360’s latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Ropes & Gray Ellen Sueda Ellen Sueda has joined Ropes & Gray’s benefits practice in San Francisco as a partner after spending a year at Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP. Sueda advises public and private companies in the health care and technology industries on executive compensation and benefits transactions,...

