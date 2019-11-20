Chipmakers Urge Quick Dismissal Of Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 5:50 PM EST) -- Samsung Electronics Co. and two other chipmakers have urged a California federal court to toss a proposed class action accusing them of fixing prices on dynamic random-access memory, saying the new complaint is just a repackaging of already-dismissed allegations. The amended proposed class action filed by a group of consumers again fails to show an antitrust conspiracy because it lacks evidence that Samsung, Micron Technology Inc. and SK Hynix Inc. agreed to coordinate prices, the DRAM makers said in Tuesday's motion to dismiss. The consumers' new complaint relies on many of the same allegations in their first complaint as well as new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS