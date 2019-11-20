EPA Says Regulation Of 'Forever Chemicals' Coming Soon

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 9:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday it will soon move toward regulating two substances that belong to the family of "forever chemicals" that has sparked waves of litigation across the country. The EPA has been under intense public pressure from environmental and health groups as well as lawmakers of both parties to take action on poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances. The agency said Wednesday in its fall regulatory agenda that an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking to designate two of those types of chemicals as hazardous under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act could come as early as this...

