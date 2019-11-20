NJ Builder Wins Bid To Halt Deal Amid Redevelopment Push

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 4:15 PM EST) -- The New Jersey state appeals court affirmed a win for a shopping center developer seeking to delay the real estate closing date for the project, ruling Wednesday that governmental red tape and a pending lawsuit justified pausing the sales contract. The contract between developer Village 35 LP and the property’s owner, Mountain Hill LLC, contained a provision that would toll the sale’s time limit in the event of “governmental delays” and during the “pendency of litigation,” a two-judge panel reasoned. The project was indeed stalled by the Middletown Planning Board’s redevelopment plans and a citizens’ lawsuit challenging the redevelopment designation....

