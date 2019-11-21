Chinese Co. Owes $40M For Telescope Monopoly, Jury Told

Law360, San Jose (November 21, 2019, 9:45 PM EST) -- A Chinese telescope seller should pay $40.3 million for suppressing competition and for its “complete and total domination” of the telescope market, a California company told a federal jury during closings of an antitrust trial Thursday, while the Chinese seller said there’s no evidence it engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy. Orion Telescopes & Binoculars’ counsel, Noah Hagey of BraunHagey & Borden LLP, told eight men and one woman sitting on the jury that Ningbo Sunny Electronic Co. Ltd. conspired with another telescope distributor to fix the price of consumer telescopes, eventually pushing Orion out of the market. If the jury doesn’t...

