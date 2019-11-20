Auto Insurer Med Exam Requirement Not OK, Pa. Justices Say

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 5:32 PM EST) -- Auto insurer requirements that policyholders undergo potentially unlimited medical exams by company-selected physicians to preserve their benefits have no place in Pennsylvania, the state's Supreme Court said Wednesday. In a 6-1 opinion, the state's high court found that company-directed, independent medical examination requirements in the policies in question "manifestly conflict with, and are repugnant to" legislatively approved mandates in Pennsylvania's Motor Vehicle Financial Responsibility Law. The justices found that measure grants courts alone the authority to order exams, if justified, once policyholders refuse. The justices issued the finding in answer to a question of law submitted by the Third Circuit, which...

