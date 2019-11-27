Gov't Contracts Of The Month: IT, Satellite And Engine Deals

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 12:34 PM EST) -- In this Thanksgiving edition of Government Contracts of the Month, Law360 lays out a spread of some of November's top deals, including a $3.3 billion contract for satellite support services, $5.7 billion to airlift defense officials and cargo and $1.3 billion for helicopter engines. SpaceX On Tap for Moon Deliveries NASA announced that it has added five companies, including SpaceX and Blue Origin LLC, to a $2.6 billion deal to provide deliveries to the surface of the moon. The companies — which also include Ceres Robotics, Sierra Nevada Corp. and Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems Inc. — join nine other companies that NASA picked in...

