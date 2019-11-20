Pot, Ride-Hailing Taxes Advanced By Chicago City Council

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 9:04 PM EST) -- Plans for increased fees for ride-hailing companies, increased taxes on cloud computing and real estate and new taxes on cannabis in Chicago were advanced Wednesday by the City Council, teeing up the budget package for a final vote next week. Appropriation and revenue ordinances reports were briefly considered by Chicago City Council members and moved to be heard at the next meeting, setting up a full vote on the proposed city budget next week. On Tuesday, the Finance Committee approved via a voice vote the revenue portions of the proposed budget, which was introduced last month by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat....

