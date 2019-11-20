Ill. Justices Urged To Rule Against 'Picked Off' Class Claims

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 9:02 PM EST) -- Two tenants seeking to recover security deposit interest urged Illinois’ high court Wednesday to revive their lawsuit against their former landlord, saying a recent U.S. Supreme Court finding overrules state court precedent that a class action can be dismissed if a settlement is tendered before a certification motion is filed. At issue is the Illinois Supreme Court’s 2011 decision in Barber v. American Airlines Inc., in which the airline “picked off” class claims over baggage fees by giving the lead plaintiff a refund she wanted to decline. In the present case, SVM Management LLC escaped a proposed class action from Chandra...

