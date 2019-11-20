Shia LaBeouf Must Face Bartender's Assault, Slander Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 7:49 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court has refused to toss a bartender's suit accusing actor Shia LaBeouf of physically threatening him and accusing him of racism in an alcohol-fueled rage when the bartender refused to serve him drinks, saying the actor's conduct is not constitutionally protected. In a unanimous opinion Tuesday, a Second District Court of Appeal panel affirmed a lower court's decision to deny LaBeouf's anti-SLAPP motion — which are used to protect against lawsuits meant to silence a person's First Amendment rights — rejecting the actor's argument that his celebrity status "makes his day-to-day conduct a public issue or an issue of...

