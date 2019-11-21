Tribes Ruled Immune From Countersuit In Mont. Land Dispute

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 1:20 PM EST) -- A Montana county and a local landowner cannot countersue the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in a land access dispute because the tribes have sovereign immunity, a Montana federal judge has ruled. The tribes didn’t waive their immunity by filing a lawsuit to stop development of access roads that would allegedly be on tribal property, U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen said Wednesday. The countersuit by the Lake County Board of Commissioners and local resident Lori Lundeen also does not fall within legal exceptions to sovereign immunity, Judge Christensen said in dismissing the claims. “By initiating suit, the tribes gave their...

