Calif. Court Strikes Distress Damages Over Bedbug Infestation

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 4:17 PM EST) -- A California appellate panel has reversed a $544,000 jury award to a family who stayed in a room infested with bedbugs at a hotel in Rancho Cucamonga, saying the record doesn’t show the hotel intentionally inflicted emotional distress. Judge Douglas P. Miller, writing for the panel on Tuesday, set aside the jury’s intentional infliction of emotional distress verdict of $375,000 in damages to Martha McKindra and $119,000 to her husband, Alex. He said the panel was not persuaded by the couple’s claim that it was "outrageous" for the hotel to not have a bedbug prevention program in place with daily inspection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS