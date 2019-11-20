Fund Pays $4M To Settle Mass. Medicare Kickback Probe

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 5:55 PM EST) -- A Florida-based foundation agreed to pay $4 million to settle allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by helping Teva, Biogen and Novartis pay kickbacks to Medicare patients taking the companies' drugs, the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. The Assistance Fund, located in Orlando, purportedly operated a fund intended for Medicare patients suffering from multiple sclerosis, but instead conspired with a trio of multiple sclerosis drugmakers to funnel money from those manufacturers to patients who were taking their drugs, the government claimed. In doing so, the drug companies offset the high costs patients were paying and made it less...

