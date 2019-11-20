FCC's 5.9 GHz Plan Leaves Auto Industry Details Hanging

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 9:32 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission's new plan to introduce Wi-Fi and unlicensed mobile devices into a spectrum band previously dedicated to car safety uses is a win for the wireless industries, but opponents in the auto industry and the U.S. Department of Transportation aren't ready to concede defeat. At a Washington, D.C., event Wednesday afternoon, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said he is recommending his agency divide the 5.9 GHz band between Wi-Fi and safety applications, removing its exclusive designation for an underused auto communication standard known as DSRC. As Law360 previously reported, Pai wants to split the band so the different services won't have to share...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS