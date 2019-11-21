3 Ways US Cos. Can Take Advantage Of Tariff Exclusions

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 4:53 PM EST) -- As the U.S. and China continue their protracted negotiations over trade agreements, there are three important actions U.S. businesses can take today in an effort to mitigate damages arising out of the latest round of tariffs on Chinese imports. With the full force of List 4 tariffs covering $300 billion of goods coming to bear on Dec. 15, the following tips demonstrate how businesses can effectively use mechanisms of the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to navigate Section 301 tariffs. 1. Take advantage of List 4 tariff exclusion requests. Like the tariffs imposed on List 1, 2, and 3 products,...

