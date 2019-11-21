Aramark Nears Deal To End Suit Over Manager Bonuses

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 2:58 PM EST) -- Aramark Corp. is hashing out the final terms of a deal to settle a proposed class action from a group of managers accusing the Philadelphia-based food giant of reneging on its promises to pay them bonuses in 2018. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge John R. Padova tossed Aramark's motions for partial dismissal and to strike the class allegations in the suit, noting the parties have told the court they are working on finalizing the terms of a deal to resolve the litigation. The judge said Aramark could renew those motions in the future "should a settlement not be consummated and approved,"...

