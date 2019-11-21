Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Aramark Nears Deal To End Suit Over Manager Bonuses

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 2:58 PM EST) -- Aramark Corp. is hashing out the final terms of a deal to settle a proposed class action from a group of managers accusing the Philadelphia-based food giant of reneging on its promises to pay them bonuses in 2018. 

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge John R. Padova tossed Aramark's motions for partial dismissal and to strike the class allegations in the suit, noting the parties have told the court they are working on finalizing the terms of a deal to resolve the litigation. The judge said Aramark could renew those motions in the future "should a settlement not be consummated and approved,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®