Brazilian Oil Exec Charged With Corruption Pleads Not Guilty

Law360, New York (November 20, 2019, 6:16 PM EST) -- A former CEO of Brazilian oil company Braskem pled not guilty to corruption charges stemming from alleged violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in Brooklyn federal court late Wednesday afternoon. Jose Carlos Grubisich, former CEO of Braskem SA, was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday morning at Kennedy Airport as the government unsealed a three-count indictment including charges of bribery conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to violate the books and records provisions of the FCPA. Grubisich appeared in a rumpled blue suit and white-collared shirt with his hair slightly mussed. He had been arrested while traveling from Brazil with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS