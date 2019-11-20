UAW President Resigns After Union Moves To Oust Him

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 10:22 PM EST) -- The president of the United Automobile Workers, Gary Jones, resigned on Wednesday after the union moved to oust him from his post amid a bribery and accounting scandal, according to an attorney for the ex-labor leader. Jones stepped down as head of the UAW after the union's international executive board accused him and board member Vance Pearson of filing bogus expense reports and then covering up their misconduct. The charges could have led to the officials' expulsion from the union. Attorney J. Bruce Maffeo of Cozen O'Connor said in a statement Wednesday that Jones had decided to retire before hearing about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS