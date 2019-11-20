3rd Circ. Rejects FCC's Rehearing Bid In Media Rules Case

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 7:04 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday rejected the Federal Communications Commission’s request to rehear a court order requiring the agency to rework some of its media ownership rules. In its petition for en banc review of a three-judge panel's September order, the FCC said that the same three judges have effectively held hostage the agency’s authority over media mergers and acquisitions for more than a decade by repeatedly striking down the commission’s deregulation attempts. The FCC blamed the panel's ruling on a rejection of the FCC's analysis of changes in the media landscape and how they affected female and minority ownership. However, the...

