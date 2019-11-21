Defense Co. Was Upfront In Saudi Bomb Deal, 1st Circ. Finds

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 12:36 PM EST) -- A defense contractor did not lure a Saudi consultancy into a low-fee contract with the promise of an offset payment after inking an arms deal with the Saudi government, the First Circuit held in an opinion Wednesday that affirmed a lower court ruling. The appellate panel said the Saudi Arabian company Arabian Support & Services Co., or ASASCO, could not reasonably claim it was banking on a commission from Massachusetts-based Textron Systems Corporation after signing five consulting agreements that expressly prohibited such an arrangement. The First Circuit largely relied on the summary judgment ruling by Chief U.S. District Judge Patti B....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS