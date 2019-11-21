FERC's Glick Says Pipeline OK Has Whiff Of A 'Rubber Stamp'

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 6:49 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday refused to reconsider its approval for a gas pipeline in Illinois and Missouri, a decision that Commissioner Richard Glick said justifies criticism that the agency acts as a “rubber stamp” for gas projects. FERC's monthly open meeting featured approvals of several pipeline and liquefied natural gas projects with now-familiar splits between Glick, a Democrat, and Republican Chairman Neil Chatterjee and Republican Commissioner Bernard McNamee over the adequacy of the agency's climate change reviews. Glick has consistently claimed that FERC is not adequately evaluating the greenhouse gas emissions impacts of gas projects. But Glick saved...

