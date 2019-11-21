Apple, Cisco Must Redo Fee Requests In 'Reckless' IP Fight

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 2:40 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup is ordering Apple and Cisco to resubmit their bids for attorney fees from a tech company they say dragged them into “recklessly litigated” patent disputes, warning that he may deny relief entirely if the new calculations are unreasonable. In a Wednesday order, the California federal judge partially granted Apple and Cisco’s motions for attorney fees after they defeated patent lawsuits brought by Straight Path IP Group Inc. over internet voice and video calling technology, finding Straight Path’s “duplicitous machinations” rendered the cases exceptional and thus warrant such fees. But Judge Alsup refused to approve the $10...

