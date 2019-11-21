Facebook Asks Texas Justices To Pause Sex Trafficking Suit

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 6:41 PM EST) -- Facebook Inc. has asked the Texas Supreme Court to pause proceedings in a lawsuit against it by a sex trafficking survivor to prevent the company from answering “burdensome discovery” before an appellate court can decide whether it’s immune from the claims. In a petition for writ of mandamus filed with the state’s high court Wednesday, the social media giant said it is was appealing a ruling from Harris County District Court Judge Stephen Kirkland that denied its request to dismiss the suit. The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, alleges in her October 2018 suit that a third party used the social media...

