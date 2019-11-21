NJ Developer Can't Revive Housing Project In Zoning Suit

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 2:34 PM EST) -- A developer fell short Thursday in trying to revive its bid to construct multi-family housing in a single-family zone in Paramus, New Jersey, after a state appeals court said the company failed to show the project had to be built at that particular site. A two-judge appellate panel upheld a trial court ruling last year that affirmed a municipal zoning board’s denial of Highview Homes LLC’s application, finding that the business did not meet the criteria for use variances, including that there was no other viable location. “Regardless of whether the project could be compatible with its single-family residential setting, or...

