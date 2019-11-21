Texas Court Won't Revisit Fight Over Injection Well Permit

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 2:42 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court declined to revisit a split decision that upheld a state environmental regulator’s approval of an individual waste disposal facility despite concerns raised late in the process by Texas energy regulators about the project's impacts on nearby oil and gas deposits. In a brief order on Wednesday, the court kept in place a 2-1 decision upholding a permit issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to TexCom Gulf Disposal LLC for the construction of underground injection wells as part of a wastewater disposal facility in Montgomery County. The court, which issued its revised opinion in October, had...

