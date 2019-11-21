USA Today Shunned Grieving Mom, Pregnancy Bias Suit Says

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 4:10 PM EST) -- USA Today told a sales executive she was too "negative" when she returned to work following her infant son's death and fired her when she became pregnant again a few months later, according to a suit filed in New York federal court Thursday. Serena Bhaduri accuses USA Today owner Gannett Co. Inc. and two managers of retaliation in violation of state and local discrimination and federal leave laws, saying the managers sabotaged her work and froze her out ahead of her August firing, which came a few weeks after she disclosed her pregnancy. "It is truly astonishing that USA Today would...

