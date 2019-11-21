9th Circ. Won't Revive DVD Drive Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 8:33 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive claims from consumers accusing two DVD drive makers of participating in a conspiracy to fix prices, affirming a lower court’s ruling that testimony of the buyers’ expert was too hypothetical. In an unpublished ruling, the appeals court upheld a California federal judge’s 2017 decision to toss the claims of people who bought disc drives made by BenQ Corp. and Quanta Inc. at retail, or so-called indirect purchasers. The buyers’ expert, Kenneth Flamm, had asserted to the lower court that inflated prices passed through to purchasers at every link in the disc drive distribution...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS