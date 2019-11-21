10 Firms Vie For Lead Status In Ford Fuel Economy MDL

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 6:41 PM EST) -- Consumers represented by Hagens Berman, Lieff Cabraser, The Miller Law Firm and others are jockeying for lead status in consolidated multidistrict litigation in Michigan alleging Ford overhyped the fuel economy of its F-150 and Ranger pickup trucks. Ten motions vying for lead or co-lead counsel were filed with U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox on Wednesday from attorneys representing Ford Motor Co. truck owners suing the automaker for damages in light of revelations earlier this year of a federal criminal investigation into the automaker's emissions-certification processes. There are more than 20 suits that have been lumped together in the Michigan case...

