Calif. Court Reinstates Mexican Co.'s $2.2M Arbitral Win

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 9:47 PM EST) -- A California appeals court reversed a lower court's ruling that vacated a $2.2 million arbitral award issued to a Mexican company in a dispute with an insurer over the return of a deposit made in relation to a property sale, saying claims the arbitrator was biased came too late. The three-judge panel on Thursday reversed the ruling of Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Feffer, ordering the lower court to confirm the 2017 award issued in favor of Mexican company Inmobiliaria Buanaventuras SA de CV in its dispute with insurer Chicago Title Co. related to an agreement to purchase property...

