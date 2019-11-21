French Lottery Operator Prices €1.6B IPO At Top Of Range

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 4:50 PM EST) -- French national lottery operator Française des Jeux made a strong debut in public markets on Thursday after the government largely privatized the company through a €1.6 billion ($1.77 billion) initial public offering that priced at peak range. The IPO contained two parts, including a global placement of 81.1 million shares, primarily aimed at institutional investors, which priced at €19.90 a share. The transaction also contained a French public offering, aimed at individuals and FDJ distributors, which priced at €19.50 per share. Both components of the offering priced at the top of their respective ranges. FDJ shares rose 16%, or $3.20, compared...

