Facebook To Hand Over Docs In Calif. AG's Privacy Probe

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 10:42 PM EST) -- Facebook plans to hand over information that California’s attorney general has been seeking as part of a probe into the social media titan’s privacy practices, according to a joint filing made Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court. Facebook and the Attorney General’s Office told the court that Facebook had promised to answer several of the government's outstanding questions by next week in addition to providing details on how it searched for documents it had said were responsive to certain requests by the authorities. The company also agreed to hand over further documents and respond to other government questions by Jan. 10,...

