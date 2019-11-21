3rd Circ. Won't Rethink OK'ing Seizure Of Citgo Parent Shares

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 7:58 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit will not rehear its decision allowing Crystallex International Corp. to seize shares in Citgo's parent company to enforce an arbitral award now worth more than $1.4 billion against Venezuela, according to a Thursday order. The circuit court said that none of the judges who participated in the decision agreed to rehear the case, and that a majority of circuit's judges also opted against the rehearing petition, which was submitted by Venezuela and its state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA. The court denied both a petition for rehearing by the panel and a petition for an en banc rehearing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS