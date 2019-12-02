Nossaman Hires Corporate Law Pro For Calif. Office

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 5:47 PM EST) -- Nossaman LLP says it has added a new partner to its corporate practice group in Orange County, California, with a broad range of legal experience in areas such as real estate, hospitality, food and beverage, technology, telecommunications and software, manufacturing, apparel and consumer products. David Marion, most recently an attorney with the Law Office of Matt Sumro in Costa Mesa, California, joins his new firm with more than 20 years of experience in corporate law, representing emerging growth, middle market, national and multinational companies in commercial agreements, mergers and acquisitions, compliance issues and general corporate matters, Nossaman said in late November....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS