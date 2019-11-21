Camera Suppliers Owe Contractors $2M, Judge Suggests

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 8:44 PM EST) -- A federal magistrate recommended hitting two Massachusetts-based companies with a $2 million default judgment Thursday after they didn't respond to claims that they cost two Iraqi government contractors more than $1 million by breaching deals to provide security cameras. U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine A. Robertson recommended that United Vision Solutions LLC, its manager and United Vision Security Systems LLC pay System Technologies Resources Inc. and Information Civilize Systems for Technologies FZE more than $2 million. None of the defendants have responded to the suit, the judge noted. "In view of defendants' failure to appear and answer, the facts alleged in the...

