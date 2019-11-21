Dish Goes After 'Free TV' Websites For Pirating Asian Shows

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 7:33 PM EST) -- DishNetwork is still taking aim at websites it says survive off of siphoning its content, asking a Texas federal judge Thursday to step in and stop more than a dozen websites from pirating its channels. The satellite provider said that despite nearly 50 infringement warnings, the 15 websites, which bill themselves as offering “Free TV,” continue to operate by intercepting DishNetwork signals broadcasting programs from Arab and Southeast Asian countries. “Defendants’ actions are willful, malicious, intentional, purposeful, and in disregard of and with indifference to the rights of Dish,” the satellite provider said in its suit. Dish said it hasn’t been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS