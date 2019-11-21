Take-Two Wants WWE Game Tattoo IP Suit Paused

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 9:10 PM EST) -- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. has asked an Illinois federal court to pause a tattoo artist's lawsuit alleging it infringed her copyright by depicting a wrestler she inked in a video game, arguing that a pending motion could decide the matter once and for all. Catherine Alexander filed the suit last year, claiming World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., Take-Two and several other defendants depicted the original tribal, dove, rose and skull designs that she inked on wrestler Randy Orton without her permission when designing his digital avatar in the popular WWE 2K games. But in a motion filed Wednesday, Take-Two said its motion for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS