Wells Fargo Borrowers Renew Class Bid In Foreclosure Suit

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 8:51 PM EST) -- Current and former Wells Fargo mortgage borrowers with loans provided or serviced by the bank renewed a class certification bid Thursday alleging the bank denied mortgage aid to more than 850 eligible struggling homeowners, causing nearly 550 of them to lose their homes. The refiled motion for certification comes after Judge William Alsup of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said an earlier bid was a “mess.” The first attempt for certification omitted which moving plaintiffs would represent a variety of subclasses and contained inconsistencies in defining the scope of the various claims. In an Oct. 31...

