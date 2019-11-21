Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wells Fargo Borrowers Renew Class Bid In Foreclosure Suit

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 8:51 PM EST) -- Current and former Wells Fargo mortgage borrowers with loans provided or serviced by the bank renewed a class certification bid Thursday alleging the bank denied mortgage aid to more than 850 eligible struggling homeowners, causing nearly 550 of them to lose their homes.

The refiled motion for certification comes after Judge William Alsup of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said an earlier bid was a “mess.” The first attempt for certification omitted which moving plaintiffs would represent a variety of subclasses and contained inconsistencies in defining the scope of the various claims.

In an Oct. 31...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®