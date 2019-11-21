Pai Drawing Up New Robocall Regs If Carriers Don't Hustle

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 5:39 PM EST) -- Unhappy with the progress carriers have made toward implementing robocall-screening caller ID measures, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said Thursday that his staff is preparing new rules in case carriers don’t move fast enough by the end of the year. During a speech in Roxbury, Massachusetts, Pai indicated that he still might make good on a previous threat to force compliance if carriers don't implement caller ID transparency and quality standards known as SHAKEN/STIR by the close of 2019. Although carriers have made significant progress in adopting the technology and Pai previously shared a rosy outlook on their prospects, he said...

