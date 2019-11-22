Broadcasters Say New Radio Royalties Bill Would Kill Stations

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 4:59 PM EST) -- The National Association of Broadcasters pushed back on legislation introduced Thursday that would require radio stations to pay musicians and record labels for playing their music, arguing it could "decimate" broadcast radio. While current federal law requires that radio broadcasters pay royalties only to a song's writer and publisher, the Ask Musicians For Music Act, or AM-FM Act, would require that royalties also be paid to the performers and the labels that helped create the recording. Sponsors of the legislation, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., contend that radio services should have to pay fair-market value for the music they...

